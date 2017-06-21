FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics says Lewis Williams to be chairman of board in 2018
June 21, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics says Lewis Williams to be chairman of board in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* Five Prime Therapeutics announces Lewis T. "Rusty" Williams plans to transition from CEO to executive chairman of the board in 2018

* Says Dr. Williams will remain in his current role until new CEO has been appointed

* Five Prime Therapeutics Inc - board will conduct a comprehensive search for a candidate to fill ceo position

* Five Prime - Williams has discussed with board his desire to eventually return to executive chairman role while maintaining active role in Five Prime Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

