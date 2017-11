Nov 9 (Reuters) - Five Star Senior Living Inc:

* FIVE STAR SENIOR LIVING INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $347.1 MILLION VERSUS $344.7 MILLION

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $350.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍OCCUPANCY AT OWNED AND LEASED SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR Q3 OF 2017 WAS 83.0% COMPARED TO 83.8% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​