FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Five9 q3 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.2 million
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
In new test for May, aid minister Patel resigns
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 9:50 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Five9 q3 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Five9 Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $51.7 million to $52.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $196.5 million to $197.5 million

* Five9 inc sees FY 2017 ‍GAAP net loss in range of loss of $0.19 to loss of $0.17 per basic share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $194.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.