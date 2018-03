BRIEF-Fixed Income The Retail Fund Flow Winner; UK Funds The Loser In Jan. - Investment Association

March 8 (Reuters) -

* RETAIL INVESTORS ALLOCATED 3.7 BILLION POUNDS AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS 539 MILLION POUNDS INTO UK AUTHORISED FUNDS.

* JANUARY SAW POSITIVE INFLOWS INTO THE THREE MAIN ASSET CLASSES.

* FIXED INCOME THE BEST-SELLING UK RETAIL FUND ASSET CLASS IN JANUARY, WITH 1.6 BILLION STG OF NET RETAIL INFLOWS - INVESTMENT ASSOCIATION.

* UK INVESTORS CONTINUED LOOKING FOR GLOBAL DIVERSIFICATION IN THEIR INVESTMENTS WITH GLOBAL BEING THE BEST-SELLING EQUITY SECTOR WITH NET RETAIL SALES OF 675 MILLION POUNDS.

* EQUITY NET INFLOWS 977 MILLION POUNDS AND MIXED ASSET NET INFLOWS 941 MILLION POUNDS.

* FUNDS CLASSIFIED AS ‘OTHER’ WAS THE FOURTH BEST-SELLING ASSET CLASS WITH NET RETAIL SALES OF 298 MILLION POUNDS - THIS INCLUDES THE TARGETED ABSOLUTE RETURN, VOLATILITY MANAGED, PROTECTED AND UNCLASSIFIED SECTORS.

* PROPERTY FUNDS EXPERIENCED AN INFLOW OF 76 MILLION POUNDS. MONEY MARKET EXPERIENCED AN OUTFLOW OF 213 MILLION POUNDS.

* BY REGION, GLOBAL FUNDS WERE THE BEST-SELLING IN JANUARY WITH NET RETAIL SALES OF 354 MILLION POUNDS.

* ASIA FUNDS WERE THE NEXT BEST-SELLING WITH NET RETAIL SALES OF 303 MILLION POUNDS, FOLLOWED BY JAPAN FUNDS WITH 295 MILLION POUNDS, EUROPE WITH 286 MILLION POUNDS AND NORTH AMERICA WITH 118 MILLION POUNDS.

* UK FUNDS EXPERIENCED NET RETAIL OUTFLOWS OF 532 MILLION POUNDS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)