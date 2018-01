Jan 15 (Reuters) - Fixstars Corp :

* Says the company plans to set up a joint venture Fixstars Autonomous Technologies, which will be mainly engaged in software development and application system development business, with partner NEXTY Electronics

* JV will be capitalized at 30 million yen and co will own a 66.6 percent stake in it

* JV will starts new business since Feb. 1

