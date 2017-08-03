BRIEF-Fleetcor announces increase in share repurchase program

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc:
* Fleetcor announces increase in share repurchase program and entry into $250 million ASR program
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - company may repurchase up to $510 million in shares of its common stock at any time prior to February 1, 2019
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - entered into an accelerated share repurchase program with Bank Of America, N.A. To repurchase $250 million of common stock
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - company expects to fund repurchase with a combination of debt and cash
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - approximately 85 percent of shares expected to be repurchased under transaction will be received by Fleetcor on august 8, 2017