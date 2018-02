Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fleury Michon Sa:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 179 MILLION VERSUS EUR 177.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 717.0 MILLION DOWN 2.8 PERCENT

* SEES OPERATING MARGIN OVER 2 PERCENT IN H2 2017