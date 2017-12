BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics Acquires Rights To Genequine Biotherapeutics' Non-Opioid Drug

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc:

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF NOVEL, NON-OPIOID ASSET FOR OSTEOARTHRITIS OF THE KNEE

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC - ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH GENEQUINE BIOTHERAPEUTICS GMBH TO ACQUIRE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO GQ-20

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS - CO OBTAINED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO UNDERLYING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FOR HUMAN USE OF GQ-203 FROM BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE

* FLEXION THERAPEUTICS - CO TO MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $2 MILLION TO GENEQUINE & MAY INCUR MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $8.7 MILLION THROUGH PHASE 2 POC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: