September 14, 2017 / 8:48 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics says co sent a notice of termination to Astrazeneca AB regarding an out-license agreement between parties​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍on September 8, co sent a notice of termination to Astrazeneca AB regarding an out-license agreement between parties​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍out-license agreement related to co’s FX005 sustained-release p38 MAP

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍pursuant to terms of out-license agreement, termination will be effective three months after company’s delivery of notice​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍upon termination of out-license agreement, Flexion’s license rights pertaining to FX005 will revert to Astrazeneca​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍upon termination of out-license agreement Flexion's milestone, royalty and patent maintenance obligations under agreement will cease​ Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2h5vOpA] Further company coverage:

