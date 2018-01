Jan 3 (Reuters) - Flexsteel Industries Inc:

* FLEXSTEEL ANNOUNCES PLANNED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER RETIREMENT AND SUCCESSOR APPOINTMENT

* SAYS CFO TIMOTHY E. HALL TO RETIRE

* - ‍MARCUS D. HAMILTON WILL JOIN FLEXSTEEL AND ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON JANUARY 8, 2018​