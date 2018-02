Feb 22 (Reuters) - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd:

* FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP - WHILE 2H COSTS WILL INCREASE, CO REMAINS COMFORTABLE WITH ITS TARGET OF LESS THAN $100 MILLION COST GROWTH DURING FY18

* LIFTS ITS FULL YEAR GUIDANCE TO $360 MILLION - 385 MILLION UNDERLYING PBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: