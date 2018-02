Feb 14 (Reuters) - Flir Systems Inc:

* FLIR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $494.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.73 BILLION TO $1.76 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.05 TO $2.10

* BOARD APPROVED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.16/SHARE ON COMMON STOCK, INCREASE OF 7% OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $502.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.12, REVENUE VIEW $1.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: