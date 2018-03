BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.19

March 1 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 24.4 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 NET SALES $397 MILLION - $402 MILLION

* SEES Q1 COMPARABLE STORE SALES 14.0% TO 15.0%

* SEES Q1 DILUTED EPS $0.22 - $0.23

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $1,690 MILLION - $1,730 MILLION

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES 8.5% TO 11.5%

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $387.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $0.91 - $1.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $140 MILLION - $150 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00, REVENUE VIEW $1.74 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $395.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S