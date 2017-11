BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 sales $343.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.6 million

* Q3 same store sales rose 13.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - ‍raising full year sales and earnings outlook​

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - sees ‍2017 net sales $1,357 million - $1,365​ million

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - sees ‍2017 comparable store sales growth 14.5% to 15.0%​

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍GAAP diluted EPS $0.70 - $0.72​

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.64 - $0.65​

* Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures $104 million - $107​ million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S