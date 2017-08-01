FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Flotek Industries ‍adj EPS from continuing operations was $0.02/shr
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Flotek Industries ‍adj EPS from continuing operations was $0.02/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc:

* Flotek Industries Inc - qtrly ‍revenue expanded 7 pct sequentially to $85.2 million and up 33 pct year-over-year​

* Flotek Industries Inc - qtrly ‍on a gaap basis, Flotek reported loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations​

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍adjusted eps from continuing operations was $0.02 for three months ended june 30, 2017​

* Flotek Industries Inc - qtrly ‍diluted loss per common share $0.07​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $88.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.