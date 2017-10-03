FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Flotek Industries says co, affiliates entered into 10th amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​
#Bonds News
October 3, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Flotek Industries says co, affiliates entered into 10th amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc

* Flotek Industries - ‍on Sept 29, co, affiliates entered into tenth amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​

* Flotek Industries Inc says pursuant to amendment, maximum loan amount increased to $75 million - SEC Filing

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment term of credit facility was extended two years to mature on may 10, 2022​

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment eligible inventory cap in revolving advances calculation increased from $45 million to $52 million​

* Flotek Industries Inc - pursuant to amendment, availability block of $5 million, applied as a reduction of gross collateral value, was removed Source text: (bit.ly/2hJJNBx) Further company coverage:

