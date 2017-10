Oct 24 (Reuters) - FLOW TRADERS NV:

* Q3 NET TRADING INCOME EUR ‍​31.7 MILLION

* Q3 EBITDA MARGIN OF ‍​24 PERCENT

* Q3 EBITDA EUR ‍​7.6 MILLION

* ETP VALUE TRADED YEAR-TO-DATE SHOWS STRONG GROWTH Y-O-Y (+16%)​

* INTENDS TO INCREASE PAY-OUT RATIO TO AT LEAST 75% OF ITS NET EARNINGS OVER 2017, PENDING SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL​

* ‍GLOBAL ETP ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO GROW IN Q4 OF 2017​