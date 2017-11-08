FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 10:05 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Flowers Foods Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc:

* Flowers Foods Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90 excluding items

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 sales $932.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $911.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales $3.888 billion to $3.927 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $3.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

