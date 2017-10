Sept 27 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc

* Flowers Foods sees voluntary employee separation incentive resulting in reduction of about 3 pct of co’s total workforce prior to implementation ​

* Flowers Foods says expects to record aggregate charges of approximately $27 million to $30 million in Q3 2017 - SEC Filing

* Flowers Foods Inc says $24 million - $30 million charges consist primarily of employee severance and benefits-related costs