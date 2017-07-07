FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Flowserve says on June 30 entered into fourth amendment to its existing credit agreement, dated August 20, 2012
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 7, 2017 / 9:39 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Flowserve says on June 30 entered into fourth amendment to its existing credit agreement, dated August 20, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Flowserve Corp:

* Flowserve Corp says on june 30 entered into a fourth amendment to its existing credit agreement, dated august 20, 2012 - sec filing

* Flowserve Corp - amendment to decrease the revolving credit commitment from $1 billion to $800 million‍​

* Flowserve - amendment modifies credit agreement to decrease maximum amount of priority debt allowed from 15% to 7.5% of consolidated tangible assets of co

* Flowserve Corp - amendment to decrease maximum amount of receivables company can securitize from $200 million to $100 million Source text (bit.ly/2tVwCS2) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.