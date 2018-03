BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich FY Profit Of CHF 285.5 Million‍​‍​

March 2 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED FROM CHF 1,012.8 MILLION TO CHF 1,037.1 MILLION (+2.4%)‍​

* IN 2017, A TOTAL OF 29,369,094 PASSENGERS FLEW VIA ZURICH AIRPORT, YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 6.3%

* FY PROFIT COMES TO CHF 285.5 MILLION‍​

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO CHF 339.9 MILLION

* ADJUSTED FOR ONE-OFF EFFECTS, FY EBITDA INCREASED BY CHF 10.8 MILLION TO CHF 578.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS PASSENGER VOLUMES TO GROW BY 3.5-4% IN THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* 2018 REVENUE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO RISE IN THE NON-AVIATION SEGMENT

* EXCLUDING ONE-OFF EFFECTS THE RESULT IS CHF 250.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 4.5% OVER THE ADJUSTED PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE

* 2018 EBITDA AND CONSOLIDATED PROFIT SHOULD EXCEED THE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE

* PROPOSES PAYMENT OF BOTH ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.30 PER SHARE AND ADDITIONAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.20 PER SHARE‍​