July 12 (Reuters) - FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG:

* 2,629,470 PASSENGERS WERE HANDLED AT ZURICH AIRPORT IN JUNE (+10.6% VERSUS. PREVIOUS YEAR).

* THE AVERAGE SEAT LOAD FACTOR SAW AN INCREASE OF 3.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 78.3% IN JUNE Source text - bit.ly/2t3DIoq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)