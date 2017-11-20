BRIEF-Fluor joint venture selected for Boston Green Line Rail Extension project

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp:
* Fluor joint venture selected for Boston Green Line rail extension project
* Fluor Corp - Fluor will book its share of contract value into backlog in Q4 of 2017
* Fluor Corp - Fluor-led joint venture was selected by MBTA as design-build team for estimated $2 billion Green Line Light rail extension in Boston
* Fluor Corp - working in partnership with MBTA, project is slated to begin construction in 2018 and open for service in late 2021