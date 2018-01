Jan 22 (Reuters) - Flushing Financial Corp:

* FLUSHING BANK SHARING BENEFIT OF TAX REFORM WITH SHAREHOLDERS AND EMPLOYEES

* FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP - COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A PLAN TO INCREASE DIVIDEND IN 2018 BY TWO CENTS PER SHARE PER QUARTER

* FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP - APPROVED TO PROVIDE EACH FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEE WITH A ONE-TIME BONUS, OF $1,000 AND $500 RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: