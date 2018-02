Feb 27 (Reuters) - Flushing Financial Corp:

* FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AUTHORIZATION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

* FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP - BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED PURCHASE OF UP TO 1 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: