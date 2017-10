Oct 17 (Reuters) - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd

* FLYHT signs usd $2.1 million sales contract with Azur Aviation

* FLYHT Aerospace - ‍installations on Azur Aviation's fleet of B767, B737, B757 aircraft​ are anticipated to begin in Q1 of 2018