Sept 15 (Reuters) - BARCLAYS BANK OF ZIMBABWE LTD:

* AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN BARCLAYS BANK PLC AND FMB CAPITAL HOLDINGS, PURSUANT TO WHICH FMB WILL ACQUIRE BARCLAYS BANK'S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDING IN BBZ Source: bit.ly/2xoHbyI