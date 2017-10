BRIEF-FMC Corp receives antitrust clearances for acquisition of DuPont Crop Protection assets

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Fmc Corp

* FMC Corporation receives antitrust clearances needed to close proposed acquisition of DuPont Crop Protection assets

* FMC Corp - on track to close transactions with DuPont on November 1, 2017​

* FMC Corp - ‍received approval from Competition Commission of India for proposed acquisition of significant portion of DuPont’s Crop Protection business​

* FMC Corp - ‍CCI is final jurisdiction to grant antitrust clearance needed to satisfy regulatory conditions for closing​

* FMC - ‍FMC will acquire DuPont's global chewing pest insecticide portfolio, its global cereal broadleaf herbicides