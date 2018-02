BRIEF-FMC Corp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.94

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fmc Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.20 TO $5.60

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.94

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 42 PERCENT TO $980 MILLION

* ‍ AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS FULL-YEAR REVENUE FOR 2018 IS FORECASTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.95 BILLION TO $4.15 BILLION​

* ‍FMC CONTINUES TO EXPECT IT WILL CONDUCT A SEPARATE LISTING OF FMC LITHIUM IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 TO CREATE TWO SEPARATE PUBLIC COMPANIES​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR LITHIUM SEGMENT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 IS IN RANGE OF $420 MILLION TO $460 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05, REVENUE VIEW $996.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS FIGURE INCLUDES PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX CHARGE OF $316 MILLION RELATED TO RECENTLY ENACTED TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ​