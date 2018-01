BRIEF-F.N.B. Corp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.07

Jan 23 (Reuters) - F.N.B. Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE $295 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $296.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $230.0 MILLION, INCREASING $4.8 MILLION OR 2.1% FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* SAYS DUE TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT DURING QUARTER, THERE WAS A REDUCTION IN VALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS OF $54.0 MILLION

* ‍Q4 OPERATING NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.24​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: