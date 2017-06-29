FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as CEO
June 29, 2017 / 12:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals appoints David Domzalski as chief executive officer

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Domzalski succeeds Dov Tamarkin as CEO

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Tamarkin will continue to be a member of company's Board of directors and will serve as chief scientific advisor to Foamix

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Ilan Hadar, current CFO of Foamix, will assume role of country manager in Israel, in addition to his role as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

