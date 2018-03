March 6 (Reuters) - Focus Ventures Ltd:

* FOCUS VENTURES ANNOUNCES RE-BRANDING NAME CHANGE, ROLL BACK AND REVISED FINANCING

* FOCUS VENTURES LTD - ‍ PROPOSES TO CHANGE COMPANY’S NAME TO “CROPS INC.” (CERTIFIED REACTIVE ORGANIC PHOSPHATE SUPPLY)​

* FOCUS VENTURES LTD - ‍ WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING WITH ITS PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT ON TERMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018​

* FOCUS VENTURES LTD - ‍PROPOSES TO CONTINUE ITS JURISDICTION FROM BRITISH COLUMBIA TO YUKON IN ORDER TO COMPLETE NAME CHANGE​

* FOCUS VENTURES LTD - INTENTION OF MANAGEMENT TO ‍CONSOLIDATE ISSUED COMMON SHARES OF CO ON BASIS OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR EXISTING SHARES​

* FOCUS VENTURES LTD - ‍PRICING FOR DEBENTURE FINANCING WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING SHARE CONSOLIDATION​

* FOCUS VENTURES -‍ USE OF PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING INCLUDE REPAYING PORTION OF OUTSTANDING LONG-TERM LOAN OWING TO SPROTT RESOURCE LENDING PARTNERSHIP​

* FOCUS VENTURES LTD - ‍ INTENTION TO ALSO CONDUCT CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR PROCEEDS OF $5.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: