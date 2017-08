July 27 (Reuters) - Focus Ventures Ltd

* Focus Ventures signs mou for off-take of phosphate rock with indagro

* Focus ventures ltd - signed mou with indagro s.a., for off-take of phosphate rock from company's bayovar 12 phosphate project in northern peru

* Focus Ventures - under mou, Indagro will purchase up to 1 million metric tons per annum of rock phosphate from future production from bayovar 12 project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: