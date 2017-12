Dec 4 (Reuters) - Folksam Omsesidig Livforsakring :

* FOLKSAM OMSESIDIG LIVFORSAKRING SAYS ‍​

* FOLKSAM HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS 10.08 PER CENT STAKE IN NON-LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, ALKA FORSIKRING (“ALKA”)​

* ‍AMONG SELLERS ARE SIX DANISH LABOUR UNIONS, AS WELL AS ARBEJDERNES LANDSBANK.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)