Jan 18 (Reuters) - FOLLICUM AB:

* IMPORTANT NEW RECEPTORS FOR FOLLICUM‘S LEAD CANDIDATE FOL-005 IN HAIR FOLLICLE CELLS IDENTIFIED

‍IDENTIFIED RECEPTORS IN HUMAN HAIR FOLLICLE CELLS THAT ITS LEAD CANDIDATE FOL-005 BINDS TO​