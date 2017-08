June 26 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA:

* FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION IN UK ABOUT DAMAGE CHARGES QUOTED BY EUROPCAR UK, EUROPCAR IS CONDUCTING INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AT EUROPCAR UK

* COMPANY IS CO-OPERATING FULLY WITH TRADING STANDARDS IN ITS INVESTIGATIONS; IT CAN MAKE NO FURTHER COMMENT AT THIS POINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)