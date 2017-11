Nov 17 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA:

* STRENGTHENS PARTNERSHIP WITH NH HOTEL GROUP‍​

* DEFINITIVE ACQUISITIONS REPRESENT INVESTMENT OF EUR 111 MILLION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BETWEEN END 2018 AND BEGINNING OF 2019‍​

* PARTNERSHIP STRENGTHENING REGARDING ACQUISITION OPTION OF FOUR HOTELS IN GERMANY AND NETHERLANDS Source text: bit.ly/2hwDldN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)