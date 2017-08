June 26 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* Fonterra announces interim cfo appointment

* Paul Washer will lead office of chief financial officer in an interim capacity

* Paul Washer will be appointed to role of acting cfo effective 1st august 2017 through to 31st january 2018