BRIEF-Fonterra Co-operative Group says total New Zealand milk production in Oct up 3 pct

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd

* Australian dairy exports in September decreased 3 percent‍​

* Us dairy exports decreased 6 percent in September‍​

* September total new zealand dairy exports down 7 percent ‍​

* EU dairy exports in July were up 10 percent, or 40,000 mt‍​

* China dairy imports increased 34 percent, or 53,000 mt, in September‍​

* EU production in September increased 5 percent; us production in september increased 1%‍​

* Fonterra co-operative group- total new zealand milk production in oct up 3 percent & australia milk production in sept was down 1 percent

* Asia (excluding china) dairy import volumes increased 3% in july ​

* Middle east and africa dairy imports down 3%, in july ‍​

* Latin america's dairy import volumes were flat in july‍​