Jan 12 (Reuters) - Food Empire Holdings Ltd:

* CAFFE BENE CO FILED FOR COURT-LED CORPORATE REHABILITATION PROCESS

* “‍CAFFEBENE HAS BEEN SUFFERING FROM FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES DUE TO EXCESSIVE DEBTS ASSUMED PRIOR TO INVESTMENT BY GROUP​”‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)