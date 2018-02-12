BRIEF-Foodpanda To Invest 4 Bln Rupees In Strengthening Delivery Network

Feb 12 (Reuters) - FoodPanda:

* FOODPANDA TO INVEST 4 BILLION RUPEES IN STRENGTHENING DELIVERY NETWORK

* FOODPANDA - TO HIRE 25,000 RIDERS THROUGHOUT COUNTRY IN NEXT 12 TO 15 MONTHS Source text: [Foodpanda, India’s leading online marketplace for food delivery today announced its plans to invest INR 400 crores in the country. The investment would focus on scaling up technology, ensuring seamless experience for partner restaurants, users and riders across all the metros and other key cities in the country. Additionally, the company plans to hire 25000 delivery riders in the next 12 to 15 months.]