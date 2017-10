BRIEF-Forbo Holding: one-time costs of anti-trust proceedings in France of EUR 75 mln​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - FORBO HOLDING AG:

* ANTI-TRUST PROCEEDINGS TARGETING LEADING FLOORING SYSTEMS MANUFACTURERS IN FRANCE HAS NOW BEEN CONCLUDED​

* ‍ONE-TIME COSTS THAT WILL INCUR FOR FORBO WILL BE EUR 75 MILLION​

* ‍MADE A PROVISION OF CHF 85 MILLION AGAINST ITS 2017 HALF-YEAR OPERATING PROFIT​

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS POSITIVE GUIDANCE MADE IN ITS 2017 HALF-YEAR REPORT​

* ‍FORBO GROUP‘S OPERATING POWER WILL NOT BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED​

* ‍CONFIRMED GUIDANCE MADE IN ITS 2017 HALF-YEAR REPORT IS ADJUSTED FOR THIS EXTRAORDINARY EFFECT​