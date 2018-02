BRIEF-Ford Appoints Senior Leaders Galhotra To Lead North America, Falotico To Head Lincoln, Marketing Mcclelland To Lead Ford Credit

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD APPOINTS SENIOR LEADERS; GALHOTRA TO LEAD NORTH AMERICA, FALOTICO TO HEAD LINCOLN, MARKETING; MCCLELLAND TO LEAD FORD CREDIT

* FORD MOTOR CO - KUMAR GALHOTRA NAMED GROUP VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, FORD NORTH AMERICA

* FORD MOTOR CO - JOY FALOTICO NAMED GROUP VICE PRESIDENT, LINCOLN AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

* FORD MOTOR CO - DAVID MCCLELLAND NAMED VICE PRESIDENT OF FORD AND CEO OF FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY

* FORD MOTOR CO - STUART ROWLEY NAMED VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, FORD NORTH AMERICA

* FORD MOTOR CO - JOHN LAWLER NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, STRATEGY, FORD MOTOR COMPANY

* FORD MOTOR CO - CATHY O'CALLAGHAN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER, AND CFO, GLOBAL MARKETS