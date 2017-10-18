FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford field service action to correct door latch issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 F-150 trucks
#Auto Manufacturing
October 18, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Ford field service action to correct door latch issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 F-150 trucks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford - field service action to correct door latch issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 F-150 trucks, certain model year 2017 F-250 trucks​

* Ford Motor says ‍cost of the field service action​, which will be incurred by co’s north america business unit, is estimated to be $267 million - SEC filing

* Ford Motor Co - the ‍expense will be reflected in our Q4 2017 results - SEC filing​

* Ford Motor Co says guidance for full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share continues to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.85‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2yy80Bo) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
