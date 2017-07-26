BRIEF-Ford Motor reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.51

July 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 total revenue $39.9 billion, up $0.4 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $37.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 automotive segment pre-tax profits of $2.2 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $1.85

* Says capital spending on track for FY outlook of $7 billion

* Says pension contribution in line with FY plan of $1 billion

* Says still expect FY shareholder distributions of about $2.7 billion

* Says for 2017, continue to expect growth in global GDP and industry volume

* Sees 2017 automotive segment revenue to be about equal to 2016 level

* Sees 2017 automotive segment operating margin lower than 2016

* Says expects FY 2017 automotive segment operating cash flow to be positive, but lower than 2016 level

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S