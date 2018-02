Feb 12 (Reuters) - FORD OTOSAN:

* SEES 2018 PRODUCTION VOLUME BETWEEN 370K - 380K‍​

* SEES 2018 CAPEX (FIXED ASSETS) AT BETWEEN EUR 210 MILLION - EUR 230 MILLION

* SEES 2018 RETAIL SALES VOLUME BETWEEN 110K - 120K