Jan 9 (Reuters) - Postmates:

* ‍POSTMATES - ARE PARTNERING WITH FORD​ TO TEST EXPERIENCE OF SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE DELIVERIES IN 2018

* POSTMATES SAYS PILOT PROJECT WILL TEST POTENTIAL OF INCORPORATING FORD'S SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES AS PART OF POSTMATES DELIVERIES IN FUTURE