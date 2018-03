March 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* FORD, IN LETTER DATED MARCH 2, SAYS EXPECTS TO TEMPORARILY LAYOFF ABOUT 2000 HOURLY EMPLOYEES ON OR ABOUT MAY 7 THROUGH OCT. 22

* FORD, IN LETTER DATED MARCH 2, SAYS EXPECTS TO TEMPORARILY LAYOFF EMPLOYEES AT MICHIGAN ASSEMBLY & STAMPING PLANTS