BRIEF-ForeScout Technologies files for IPO of upto $100 mln

Oct 2 (Reuters) -

* ForeScout Technologies Inc‍​ files for IPO of upto $100 million - SEC filing

* ForeScout Technologies Inc‍​ says applied to list common stock on Nasdaq Global Market under symbol “FSCT.”‍​

* ForeScout Technologies- Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank and KeyBanc Capital Markets are underwriters to IPO

* ForeScout Technologies - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2xWQqGC)