BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement
September 27, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - under partnership foresee to receive combination of milestones payments,significant share of product revenue in territory​

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - agreement for commercialisation in turkey, some middle east countries of Co’s FP-001 program, LMIS subcutaneous depot formulations​

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd - ‍TRPharm will cover all costs for registration and commercialization in territory​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

